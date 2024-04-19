Best Kannada Comedy Movies of 2024: Achyuth Kumar’s Bachelor Party, For Regn, to Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha

Kannada comedy movies have always delved into the mix-match of intriguing stories along with rib-tickling one-liners that have become an essential criterion for the comedy genre. Throughout the years, the Kannada film industry has consistently delivered exceptional comedy films, solidifying its reputation.

Without further ado, let's delve into the best comedy movies from the Kannada industry that are guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

Best Kannada Comedy Movies

Upadhyaksha

Cast: Chikkanna, Malaika Vasupal, P. Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar and others.

Runtime: 2 hours, 33 minutes

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Director: Anil Kumar

When it comes to a perfect comedy cinema that is filled with laughter and joy, Upadhyaksha is undoubtedly one of the finest comedies to watch with your friends and family. The performance by Chikkanna, along with a supporting cast including Malaika Vasupal, P. Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Veena Sundar, takes you on a joyous ride set in the Gejjepura village of Mandya district. The film was released in theaters on January 26, 2024, and received high praise from critics and audiences alike.

Ranganayaka

Cast: Shatamarshan Avinash, Yograj Bhat, Guruprasad, Jaggesh and others.

Timeline: 2 hours, 1 minutes

Where to watch: Yet to be announced.

Director: Guruprasad

Ranganayaka is a popular comedy movie that attempts to pay tribute to Kannada cinema. The 2024 Kannada movie Ranganayaka stars Jaggesh in the lead role and is directed by Guruprasad. However, the film which was released theatrically on March 8, 2024, received a mixed response.

Chow Chow Bath

Cast: Aruna Balraj, Sagar Gowda, Sushmitha Bhat, Sankalp Sharma, Dhanush, Baikampady and others.

Timeline: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Where to watch: Yet to be announced.

Director: Kenja Chethan Kumar

The Kannada romantic comedy stars Aruna Balraj in the lead role, and Sagar Gowda, Sushmitha Bhat, Sankalp Sharma, Dhanush, and Baikampady act as supporting members. The film, which was released on March 15, 2024, received a thumbs up from movie lovers for its character representation and intriguing storyline and became the Kannada industry’s most popular movie.

For Regn

Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Milana Nagaraj, P. Ravishankar, Sudha Belawadi, and others.

Timeline: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Where to watch: Yet to be announced.

Director: Naveen Dwarakanath

This Kannada comedy film can be a slow burn for many viewers but for those who like to watch subtility in terms of cinema, you must give it a try once. The Kannada flick features Pruthvi Ambaar and Milana Nagaraj as the lead stars. The film was released theatrically on February 23, 2024, and received a thumbs down from cinema lovers.

Bachelor Party

Cast: Diganth, Achyuth Kumar, Yogesh, Pawan Kumar, and Shobaraj

Timeline: 2 hours, 37 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Director: Abhijit Mahesh

This Kannada comedy-drama centers on three friends who unexpectedly find themselves in Bangkok and subsequently find themselves caught up in unwanted complications. The comedic film was released on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day and garnered a varied reception from viewers. A funny and joyful ride you all should explore.

Juni

Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Rishika Naik, Avinash, Vinaya Prasad, Sudha Rani, and others.

Timeline: 2 hours, 18 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Director: Vaibhav Mahadev

A comedy-drama that is mixed with a serious storyline and the laughable journey of two lovers. The plot revolves around Juni, who suffers from issues of split personality and falls for a young chef in Bangalore. The later part of the story revolves around Juni and Partha’s troublesome relationship.

The romantic comedy was released in theaters on February 9, 2024, and received a positive response from movie lovers as well as critics. If you want to explore something different blended within the comic genre, then you must give Juni a try.

