Manjummel Boys OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Soubin Shahir-Chidambaram's survival thriller

The Malayalam industry's most anticipated film Manjummel Boys is one of the most popular releases of 2024. Now in a recent update, Manjummel Boys is finally gearing up to release on an OTT platform.

Speaking of the film, Manjummel Boys has not just garnered movie lovers' attention but also stole the breath of many great superstars from the industry. The film not only earned praiseworthy responses but also shook the box office criteria completely.

Manjummel Boys to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Manjummel Boys will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The renowned streaming platform's Malayalam handle took to its Instagram and shared the exciting update with a clip and wrote, “The boys are coming soon

onDisney+Hotstar. #ManjummelBoysOnHotstar.” As per strong speculations, Soubin Shahir's thriller drama will be released on May 3, 2024.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to streaming platforms' comments section and expressed their excitement about Manjummel Boys' OTT premiere. A fan wrote, “Waiting for see again this movie,” while another one wrote, “We are waiting for it.”

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal Jr., and others. The film is based on the true incident of a group of Kochi guys on holiday in Kodaikanal who are separated in the dangerous depths of the Guna caves.

Sushin Shyam wrote the soundtrack, Shyju Khalid handled the cinematography, and Vivek Harshan managed the editing process. Manjummel Boys was produced by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films label in collaboration with Sree Gokulam Cinemas and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. The survival thriller was released in theaters on February 22, 2024.

Later, after its perfect success, Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers purchased the Telugu audio rights and released the film in the Telugu language on April 6. It garnered praiseworthy responses from each and every one.

Watch Manjummel Boys official trailer

How excited are you for Manjummel Boys' OTT release? Let us know in the comments section below.

