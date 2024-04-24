Beast fame actor Aparna Das ties the knot with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol: PIC

Actor Aparna Das best known for her role in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast has tied the sacred knot with Manjummel Boys fame actor Deepak Parambol in Kerala.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 24, 2024  |  11:18 AM IST |  410
PIC: Aparna Das ties the knot with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol
PIC: Aparna Das ties the knot with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol (PC: Sreedhar Pillai X)

On April 24, renowned trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media platform X and shared a picture of the couple as they were smiling and posing for cameras. As per reports, the couple married in a private ceremony in the presence of their families and friends in Guruvayur temple in Kerala. 

Many pictures have surfaced online from events showing the newlyweds sharing joy and love with each other.

About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Sreedhar Pillai X
