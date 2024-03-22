Prithviraj Sukumara says success of Bramayugam, Premalu and Manjummel Boys will pave the success for Aadujeevitham

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie Aadujeevitham or ‘The Goat Life’. During one of his promotional interviews for the film with Film Companion, the actor was asked about the unity of the Malayalam Film Industry, with specificity to Manjummel Boys.

Talking about the camaraderie between the Malayalam artists, the interviewer asked Prithviraj, “I recently saw Manjummel Boys, what an amazing film. The ‘thank you’ credits in the film go on for minutes. Half of the Malayalam industry was thanked. What a sense of community, what a camaraderie between artists. How do you do it?”

In reply to the interviewer, Prithviraj spoke highly of the Malayalam Film Industry, saying, “Anybody’s success is everybody’s success. Whether it is Manjummel Boys, Premalu or Bramayugam, all these three films have done really well and not just in terms of box office numbers.”

Adding on, ‘The Goat Life’ actor spoke, crediting the spike in interest for Aadujeevitham to the above mentioned Malayalam films. “I owe that to them. Their success could pave the way for my success.”

Everything you need to know about Aadujeevitham so far

Aadujeevitham is an upcoming Malayalam language survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Jimmy Jean Louis in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Blessy. Oscar award winning music director AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Aadujeevitham is based on the 2008 award winning novel written by Benyamin. The film has been bankrolled by Blessy, K.G Abraham, Jimmy-Jean Louis and Steven Adams in a joint venture.

Aadujeevitham is hitting the big screens on March 28th and is releasing worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada as well as Hindi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming projects

Apart from Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran has quite a massive lineup ahead of him.

The actor will next feature in the highly anticipated sequel to Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, directed by Prasanth Neel.

Following which, Prithviraj is also playing a crucial role in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Talking about Prithviraj's directorial exploits, he will return to the director's chair for Empuraan, a highly awaited sequel to Lucifer starring Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas in returning roles.

