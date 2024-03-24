VIDEO: CSK players MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar watch Manjummel Boys in Chennai; fans go berserk

The latest buzz surrounding Manjummel Boys reached even the ears of cricketing legend MS Dhoni, who, accompanied by his teammate Deepak Chahar, decided to experience the hype firsthand. The duo joined eager moviegoers in witnessing the phenomenon that has taken everyone by storm.

As fate would have it, Dhoni's presence at the cinema did not go unnoticed. Word quickly spread among fans, and soon a crowd had gathered outside, eagerly anticipating a glimpse of the cricketing icon. When Dhoni emerged from the theater, he was greeted with thunderous cheers, reminiscent of the electrifying atmosphere of Chepauk Stadium.

In a remarkable turn of events, the Tamil cinema scene has been electrified by the unanticipated success of Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam film that has captured the hearts of audiences across Tamil Nadu. Despite lacking a dubbed version, the movie has managed to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances, firmly establishing its presence in the competitive landscape of Tamil cinema.

This movie has undoubtedly transcended linguistic barriers, proving that exceptional storytelling knows no bounds. Its success in Tamil Nadu serves as a testament to the universal appeal of cinema and the power of a compelling narrative to capture the hearts and minds of audiences, regardless of language or origin.

Manjummel Boys became the first 200-crore movie from Mollywood

Manjummel Boys is making waves everywhere! This Malayalam movie, without any big stars, has become a massive hit in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and even overseas. It broke records left and right, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, raking in over 200 crores worldwide.

What's special about Manjummel Boys is that it's not your typical star-studded flick. It's a gripping story about survival, based on real-life events.

Manjummel Boys made history by surpassing the collection of "2018," a film starring Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali. Both movies are based on real-life survival stories, adding to their appeal.

The Malayalam film industry is gearing up for another gripping survival thriller based on a true story. Starring Prithviraj, Aadujeevitham, also known as Goat Life, is set to hit screens on March 28th. Great times are ahead for movie buffs.

