PICS: Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram and team elated as they meet Superstar Rajinikanth at his house

Remember Manjummel Boys? The film that casually broke all records and emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time? I’m sure that rings a bell. In fact, the bells are still ringing for the film, with love being showered on the film with each passing day.

Just recently, Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram Poduval and team met Superstar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai, where the duo posed for a lovely picture. It is understood that Rajinikanth must have watched the film and invited Chidambaram home to express his love and best wishes. Rajinikanth has previously done this for movies like Kantara, where he invited Rishab Shetty to his residence for a chit-chat about the film.

Chidambaram’s interactions with Dhanush and Kamal Haasan

Previously, Chidambaram also interacted with actor Dhanush, raising rumors about a possible collaboration between the two. The director, along with the entire team of Manjummel Boys also of course met Kamal Haasan and Gunaa director Santhana Bharathi, where they discussed many aspects of the Guna caves and the influence of Kamal Haasan’s film Gunaa on Manjummel Boys.

More about Manjummel Boys

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, quite ironically, it is unlikely that you have not heard of the film Manjummel Boys. Ever since its theatrical release, the film has been growing in numbers with each passing day.

The film is based on the true story of a group of boys from Fort Kochi, the ‘Manjummel Boys’. During their vacation in Kodaikanal, the boys are inspired by Kamal Haasan’s Gunaa movie and venture into the Guna caves, unbeknownst to the dangers ahead. When Subhash, a member of their group gets trapped in the deep pits of the caves, the eldest of the group, Siju David courageously puts his life on the line to rescue his dear friend.

The film boasts a stellar cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Khalid Rahman, and many other talented actors. The film has been written and directed by Chidambaram Poduval in his second directorial. His previous film being the highly acclaimed JaneMan. Manjummel Boys has been bankrolled by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films banner in a joint venture with Sree Gokulam Cinemas. The ever-bankable Sushin Shyam has scored the music for the film.

