Anurag Kashyap reviews Malayalam film Manjummel Boys; says 'Hindi cinema is really so far left behind...'

The Malayalam survival thriller film Manjummel Boys has been the talk of the town right from the time it was released. The film, helmed by Chidambaram, hit the silver screens on February 22nd, and its popularity has only grown multifolds since then.

Earlier this month, Kamal Haasan, whom the director claims has been a major inspiration for Manjummel Boys, watched the film, and even interacted with the film’s ensemble cast. It was revealed that the Vikram actor was brought to tears by the movie. In the latest update, ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has watched the movie, and shared his thoughts about it on Letterboxd.

Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Manjummel Boys

Although he did not give the film a rating, Anurag Kashyap had tons to say about the film. The filmmaker shared an elaborate review of the films, and mentioned how Hindi films are so far left behind compared to films like Manjummel Boys. Anurag wrote:

“Simply extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking . So much better than all the big budget filmmaking in India . Such confidence , such impossible storytelling . I was wondering how does one even sell this idea to a producer . In Hindi they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema is really so far left behind with three back to back brilliant Malayalam films.”

The makers of Manjummel Boys quickly shared the review on social media, and thanked Anurag Kashyap for the kind words.

Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Siddharth and other celebs meet Manjummel Boys team

Manjummel Boys became a blockbuster hit not just in Kerala, but also in Tamil Nadu as well. The film quickly became the highest grossing Malayalam film in Tamil Nadu, and appreciation for the film kept pouring in.

Owing to its success, the film quickly reached Kamal Haasan and Santhana Bharathi, who acted in and directed the 1991 film Gunaa, which was a major inspiration for Manjummel Boys. The actor-director duo met and interacted with the Manjummel Boys team as well.

Following their interaction with Kamal Haasan, the team also met Dhanush and Siddharth, who continued the praises. Apart from that several celebrities like Karthik Subbaraj also shared kind words about the film via social media.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys follows the story of a group of 11 friends, who plan a trip to Kodaikanal. However, tragedy strikes as one person from the group falls into a pit in the Gunaa Caves (named after the 1991 film) in Kodaikanal. According to the localities, no person who had fallen into that pit had come out alive. How the other 10 friends fight against all odds to rescue the person inside the pit forms the base of the story.

Soubin Shahir, who is also one of the lead actors in the film, bankrolled the film under his production banner Parava Films. The film also features Sreenath Bhasi, Chandu Salimkumar, Ganapathi S Poduval, Balu Varghese, Lal Jr, Khalid Rahman. and more in crucial roles. Sushin Shyam composed the music for the film, while Shyju Khalid took care of the cinematography. Vivek Harshan was in-charge of the editing and Ajayan Chalissery took care of the film’s art direction.

