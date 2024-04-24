Makers of Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys booked in cheating case

Malayalam cinema has been making waves in 2024 with big hits such as Premalu, Aadujeevitham, and the latest addition, Aavesham. In addition to these films, the survival thriller Manjummel Boys also achieved blockbuster success and won over audiences.

Now, it seems that the makers of the film have landed in a legal problem as the film’s investor has raised a complaint against the creators, booking them under a cheating case. The complaint states that the creators didn't fulfill their promise of sharing profits with the investor.

Producers of Manjummel Boys booked by police

On April 23, The Hindu released a report stating that the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court instructed the Kerala Police to register a complaint against Parava Films, the film's producer, and their partner Shawn Antony. The complaint accuses them of not sharing 40% of the profits earned from the movie.

Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, the person who filed the complaint, claims that the makers of the project had assured him a share of the profits, but they did not fulfill their promise. As a result, the court has taken action and frozen the producers' accounts. Additionally, the police have identified Shawn Antony as the primary suspect in this case. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Based on the police report, Parava Films promised to give the complainant 40% of the profits if he invested in the film's production cost of Rs 22 crores. The complainant then transferred Rs 5.99 crores to Parava Films' account and Rs 50 lakhs to Antony's account.

Advertisement

The FIR indicates that the complainant also provided them with Rs 51 lakhs in cash over a period, amounting to a total of Rs 7 crores. Nevertheless, the makers have failed to repay the principal sum and the additional Rs 40 crores in promised profit-share, which forms the basis of the cheating case.

About Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller directed by Chidambaram with an ensemble cast of actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and many more in key roles.

The film is based on the true incident which occurred in 2006 when a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi decided to visit Kodaikanal. Upon their travel one of their friends accidentally falls down the hazardous cave called Devil’s Kitchen, popularly known as Guna Caves. The rest of the film focuses on how the band of friends rescue their friend from the abyss of death.

ALSO READ: Beast fame actor Aparna Das ties the knot with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol: PIC