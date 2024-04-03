BUZZ: Chiyaan Vikram to collaborate with Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram? Here's what we know

The Malayalam film industry's latest sensation, Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, has achieved tremendous success. The survival drama was not only praised by audiences and critics but also impressed many renowned celebrities from the industry, opening doors for Malayalam filmmakers.

In a recent update, rumors suggest that director Chidambaram is set to collaborate with Superstar Chiyaan Vikram on his next project.

Chiyaan Vikram to collaborate with Chidambaram: BUZZ

Valai Pechu reports that Chiyaan Vikram has teamed up with director Chidambaram S. Poduval for his next film. This news comes shortly after Chiyaan met with the Manjummel Boys team, which includes director Chidambaram. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. Speculation suggests that Chidambaram will begin the project after completing his other Malayalam film, which may also fit well with Chiyaan Vikram's schedule. The actor is currently involved in multiple exciting projects, including his upcoming film Chiyaan 62 with renowned director S.U. Arunkumar.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language survival thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal Jr., and others. The film is based on the true story of a group of Kochi men whose vacation in Kodaikanal goes awry when one of them becomes lost in the treacherous depths of the Guna caves.

Sushin Shyam composed the music, Shyju Khalid handled the cinematography, and Vivek Harshan oversaw the editing. The film crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date, surpassing the 2023 release, 2018. It also became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 so far. Manjummel Boys was produced by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films label in partnership with Sree Gokulam Cinemas.

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming films

Chiyaan Vikram is gearing up for his forthcoming historical drama, Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. The film is an action-packed historical drama set during British rule in India. It tells the story of Thangalaan, a tribal leader who heroically resists the British when they attempt to acquire his land for gold mining in the Kolar Gold Fields region. The film, which stars Vikram in the lead role, also features an ensemble cast that includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more.

The Mahaan actor will also collaborate with director SU Arun Kumar, who helmed the highly acclaimed film Chithha, which starred Sidharth. The film also stars S J Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

