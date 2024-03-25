Manjummel Boys continues to dominate the box office, raking in an impressive Rs. 6.75 crore during its fifth weekend, representing just a 45 per cent drop from the previous weekend. With its total collection in India soaring to Rs. 143 crore, the film is now on track to hit the coveted Rs. 150 crore milestone by next week. Despite the looming competition from Aadujeevitham, which is carrying a strong pre-release buzz, Manjummel Boys remains poised to achieve its target without breaking a sweat.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 32 crore

Week Two - Rs. 45.50 crore

Week Three - Rs. 39 crore

Week Four - Rs. 19.50 crore

5th Friday - Rs. 1.50 crore

5th Saturday - Rs. 2.50 crore

5th Sunday - Rs. 2.75 crore

Total - Rs. 142.75 crore

Adding to its list of achievements, Manjummel Boys made history in its fourth week by becoming the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide. Its global gross now stands at Rs. 214 crore, with an overseas haul of Rs. 71 crore (USD 8.50 million).

The film is looking for a Rs. 70 crore plus closing in Kerala and Rs. 60 crore plus closing in Tamil Nadu. The former could have been higher if it was released in perhaps a bit lesser crowded release window as it released after multiple HITs in weeks before its release. However, it had fairly open period post-release and the run has benefitted from a delayed OTT release than most Malayalam films, so that kind of cancel out the negative factor.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 67.25 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 13 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 58.50 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 4 crore

Total - Rs. 142.75 crore

