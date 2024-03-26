Manjummel Boys: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi's survival thriller film to release in Telugu on THIS date

The Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys has made a remarkable achievement since its release. The film has not just shaken the box office with its rampage but also blown each and everyone's minds away with its impeccable performances and director Chidambaram Poduval's sheer dedication. The film has already received immense praise from many renowned celebrities from the industries as well.

Now, in a recent development, it has been announced that Manjummel Boys is approaching another benchmark as the film is going to hit the theaters in Telugu dubbed language.

Manjummel Boys to release in Telugu

On March 26, Mythri Movie Makers took to their social platform X and shared the news of acquiring the rights to highest grossing Malayalam film and wrote, “𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 - #ManjummelBoys is now coming to 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐮 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 Grand release worldwide on April 6th. Telugu release by @MythriOfficial, @Primeshowtweets & @SukumarWritings.” The survival-thriller is bankrolled in a joint venture by Naveen Yerneni, Niranjan Reddy, and Pushpa fame director Sukumar under their production houses.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-language survival thriller film starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal Jr., and others. The film is based on a true incident of a group of Kochi guys whose vacation in Kodaikanal goes awry when one of the Manjummel guys gets lost in the dangerous depths of the Guna caves.

Soubin Shahir produced Manjummel Boys under the Parava Films banner in collaboration with Sree Gokulam Cinemas. Chidambaram, known for his work on Jan-E-Man, wrote and directed the film, while Sushin Shyam composed the music. Shyju Khalid handled the camera, and Vivek Harshan oversaw editing. The film broke the ₹200 crore mark at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date, surpassing the 2023 release titled 2018. It also became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, to date.

As per sources, the Malayalam version of Manjummel Boys will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 5, 2024, more than a month after its theatrical appearance. The film depicts a real-life survival story from 2006 in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the Malayalam cinema industry is getting ready for another thrilling survival thriller based on a true story. Aadujeevitham, commonly known as Goat Life, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to release on March 28th.

Watch Manjummel Boys official trailer

How excited are you for the Manjummel Boys Telugu release? Let us know in the comments section below.

