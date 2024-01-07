Guntur Kaaram Trailer OUT: Mahesh Babu promises to create havoc with his masala entertainer film

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role is set to release in theaters on 12th January 2024 during the festival of Sankranti this week.

The film which marks his reunion with director Trivikram Srinivas is touted to be a mass action entertainer with high-octane moments. The makers have finally dropped the official trailer just days away of the film’s release.

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram trailer

The Trivikram Srinivas film seems to offer a complete package with his third collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The duo who are joining hands after their previous film Athadu and Khaleja have created a high-octane film this time with the superstar appearing in a complete local look in the film.

The characters in the trailer seem to have a deep bond with emotions high at stake, creating the main crux of the film. The trailer’s biggest highlight perhaps is the Trivikram-style action sequences, which are reminiscent of the slick and slow-motion kind of fights the director often uses.

The 2-minute and 47-second long trailer introduces a wide range of characters including Sreeleela as the main female lead, having a mysterious and interesting romantic energy with Mahesh Babu’s character. The biggest takeaway from the trailer is the stellar and massive dialogue mixed with the action sequences. The superstar always having a small beedi between his teeth, nails the local look with striped shirts and dhoti.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role features an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and many more in crucial roles.

The film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas features musical craftsmanship by S Thaman with Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod handling the camera. The film is edited by Naveen Nooli and is set to arrive in theaters with a U/A certification from the CBFC.

Moreover, the masala entertainer is the 28th film of Mahesh Babu who was last seen in the 2022 Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh. The superstar is also next set to appear as the lead in SS Rajamouli’s next film which is touted to be a jungle adventure movie.

