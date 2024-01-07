Guntur Kaaram trailer date, cast and crew, and more about Mahesh Babu starrer

Mahesh Babu starrer film Guntur Kaaram is all set to arrive in theaters on 12th January 2024 with the festival of Sankranti happening this week. The film’s trailer is set to drop today providing a much deeper glimpse into the world of Guntur Kaaram.

The makers made the trailer announcement a few hours ago but did not specify an actual date for the same as of yet. While we can wait for the trailer’s release, let’s take a better look at the Mahesh Babu starrer mass flick.

Guntur Kaaram trailer announcement

Guntur Kaaram’s censorship

The Mahesh Babu starrer is the superstar’s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas for a film after their previous collaborations for films like Athadu and Khaleja which were both blockbusters in the theaters.

Now, their third collaboration is just around the corner, and considering the film is a masala action flick, the film is set to arrive under the certification of UA in theaters. The film is said to be following the plot of an underworld king in the city of Guntur where he falls in love with a journalist who is trying to expose all the illegal activities happening in the city.

Guntur Kaaram’s cast and crew

Guntur Kaaram is Mahesh Babu’s next film after the 2022 film Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. The film which features the superstar in the lead roles has an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and many more in key roles.

The film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas is musically crafted by S Thaman with cinematography handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod and editing is fulfilled by Naveen Nooli. The film was initially planned with Pooja Hegde as the lead role with Sreeleela playing the second lead.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the former opted out of the project and the makers decided to cast Sreeleela as the main lead with Meenakshii Chaudhary playing the second female lead in the film.

