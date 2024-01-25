Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and singer Bhavatharini passes away in Sri Lanka while being treated for liver cancer

Renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and accomplished playback singer, Bhavatharini Raja, passed away on January 25 after battling liver cancer in Sri Lanka. The 46-year-old singer, known for her soulful voice, was undergoing treatment in Sri Lanka for liver cancer. In a heartbreaking piece of news, she died today at around 5 PM in Sri Lanka.

Her body will reportedly be brought back to Chennai on January 26, where the final rites will be conducted. Bhavatharini made her debut in the music industry with the song in the film Raasaiya, and her melodious rendition quickly became a chartbuster. Subsequently, she became a prominent figure in the industry, lending her voice to numerous albums composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja and her brothers.

Bhavatharini won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for film Bharathi

In 2001, Bhavatharini achieved a significant milestone by winning the National Award for her exceptional song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu in the movie Bharathi, for which her father was the music director.

Apart from her successful career as a playback singer, Bhavatharini ventured into music direction. She composed the music for the 2002 film Mitr, My Friend, directed by Revathi and featuring Shobhana. She expanded her horizons by entering the Telugu film industry with Avunaa and contributed to the soundtrack of Phir Milenge, a film directed by Revathi and starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan.

In June 2012, Bhavatharini took on the responsibility of scoring tunes for Vellachi, a village-based project that showcased her versatility as a music director.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Bhavatharini was also known for her personal life. She was married to R. Sabariraj, an advertising executive and the son of S.N. Ramachandran, a former journalist who transitioned into publishing and founded Kannan Advertising. Bhavatharini pursued her education at Rosary Matric School in Chennai.

The music industry has suffered a great loss, and Bhavatharini will always be remembered for her outstanding contributions to Indian music.

RIP Bhavatharini!

