Pawan Kalyan, STR and other celebs mourn Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and singer Bhavatharini’s tragic demise

On January 25, Bhavatharini, the daughter of music director Ilaiyaraaja and a renowned playback singer, passed away after battling cancer. Reports indicate that she was being treated for liver cancer in Sri Lanka, where she eventually succumbed at approximately 5 PM today. She will be brought to Chennai on January 26, where the final rites will be conducted.

Bhavatharini, aged 47, is survived by her husband. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja and family.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan shared an official note that read, "It is very heartbreaking to learn the news about Bhavatharini's death. She has contributed a lot to the music industry and won National Award as Best Singer. While she had a great future ahead, saddening to know about her demise. My heartfelt condolences to Ilaiyaraaja garu and family."

Tamil actor Silambarasan, popularly called STR also expressed condolence on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "The voice that forever lives in the heart of the people for its innocence and love! You were a pure soul! Gone too soon! I pray to God to give strength to the family of Illayaraja sir and my brother @thisisysr at this moment! Rest in peace Bhavatharini. #Bhavatharini #RIP."

Simbu shared a clipping of a song from his film Maanaadu sung by Bhavatharini in her beautiful voice.

Tamil actor Prasanna wrote on X (Formerly Twitter): "It's absolutely sickening to know the passing away of #Bhavatharini .my heart goes out to #isaignani Ilayaraja sir and family. May she rest in peace."

Singer and dubbing artist Chinamyi Sripada took to X and remembered Bhavatharini Ilayaraja as one of the nicest people she ever met. She wrote, "Bhavatharini Ilayaraja was one of the nicest people I knew. Safe travels, lovely girl. I wish and pray for strength to Raja sir, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. This is so heartbreaking."

About Bhavatharini

Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with Raasaiya. From then, she lent her soulful voice to songs for her father, Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She had also worked with composers Deva and Sirpy.

In 2002, the late singer turned composer for Revathy-directed Mitr, My Friend. She then composed for the Hindi film Phir Milenge and a handful of critically acclaimed films. Her last music album was for the Malayalam film, Maayanadhi.

She has lent her voice to Tamil films like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Bharathi, Azhagi, Friends, Paa, Mankatha, and Anegan, amongst others.

