Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic starring Dhanush to be directed by Arun Matheswaran? Here's what we know

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is a highly revered icon in the Tamil industry. His musical genius has produced numerous beautiful and calming tracks that are considered masterpieces. His creations are not only adored in India but also receive global recognition and respect from fans worldwide.

It was announced earlier that Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic is in the works and the character of Ilaiyaraaja will be played by another talented star Dhanush in his biopic. Now, a rumor is making rounds that Arun Matheswaran is going to become the captain of this ship.

Arun Matheswaran to helm Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic: Reports

In a recent development, it has been reportedly said that Arun Matheswaran who is known for films like Captain Miller and Saani Kaayidham has been roped in to helm Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic as a director. It is also being said that he is going to begin the script process soon as Dhanush has already been finalized to play the role of Maestro. It would definitely be thrilling if this rumor turns out to be true. It could open up a whole new world of possibilities for Arun to delve into a different genre. However, as of now, there hasn't been any official announcement about Arun's involvement or his schedule for the film.

More on Ilaiyaraaja biopic

Earlier, it was said that Maestro’s biopic will be helmed by renowned director R Balki as it is a dream project for him to helm a biopic on the grand virtuoso. In a promotional event for his 2023 film, Ghoomer, Balki said, “My dream is to make Ilaiyaraaja biopic with Dhanush Because Dhanush’s visage resembles that of the renowned singer, lyricist, and composer who has composed music for over 1,000 feature films over the course of a five-decade career, I see Raja sir in him.” The untitled biographical drama will portray the extraordinary journey of Ilaiyaraaja before he became a recognized musician. During his illustrious career spanning five decades, the actor made over 7,000 soul-stirring compositions which featured in more than 1,000 films. The biopic will also shed light on his achievements that made him earn the highest civilian honors in India including the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

Dhanush upcoming films

Dhanush is currently gearing up for his most awaited film Raayan which was earlier titled D50. The first look poster of the film featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram , and Sundeep Kishan , standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.” The Asuran star has earlier shared six posters from the film that include SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, veteran actor Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from the film. Raayan also marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi.

Dhanush will next be seen in the tentatively titled DNS, also starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and written and directed by Sekhar Kammula.

His last film Captain Miller helmed by Arun Matheswaran is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles.

