Is Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic starring Dhanush ready to begin production work on March 20?

Over the last few months, reports of a biopic film being made on the life of esteemed and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja have been doing the rounds greatly. Now, it seems that the makers are moving forward with the production soon.

According to a report from Valai Pechu, it is being said that the production work of Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic is set to begin on March 20th, 2024 which will have Dhanush in the lead role with Arun Matheswaran set to direct the film.

Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic to begin production soon?

According to the report, the film’s production is set to kick off on March 20th at Leela Palace in Chennai. Reports of Dhanush playing the role of Ilaiyaraaja had been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now.

Moreover, this would also mean that Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran are coming together for a film following the success of their previous action film Captain Miller which is set to be a trilogy they have planned. Interestingly, Arun who has directed films like Rocky and Captain Miller is more or so known as an action director, making the biopic over the life of Ilaiyaraaja a new attempt for the filmmaker.

Dhanush’s Workfront

Dhanush was last early this year for the film Captain Miller starring himself in the titular role with Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more actors playing key roles in the film. The film which is set in the 1930s, during the British Raj, follows a former British Army soldier trying to save his home village from destruction by the British Army. The film was well received by the critics and also went on to become a box office success in theaters despite having a clash release during the Pongal season.

Dhanush is currently working with director Sekhar Kammula on the film Kubera which has the actor in the lead role with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna playing key roles in the film. Furthermore, Dhanush is also planning to release two of his directorial ventures this year as well.

First of them is Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK which is a romantic comedy film starring actors like Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Pavish, Venkatesh Menon, and many more.

Secondly, Raayan which is touted to be an action-thriller film starring Dhanush in the lead role as well as an ensemble cast of actors like Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, and many more joining them.

