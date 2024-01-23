Music composer Ilaiyaraaja becomes teary-eyed over Ram Mandir feat

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place yesterday with many believers coming together to celebrate the occasion with each other.

After the inauguration of the temple, the legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja addressed the media at an event and praised PM Modi for accomplishing the feat.

Ilaiyaraaja addresses media over Ram Mandir inauguration

Addressing the media yesterday, Ilaiyaraaja called the Ram Mandir inauguration a historical day and said, “Today is a historical day. When I say historic, it is not only meant for Tamil Nadu or North India, it is for the entire world. This event will bring historical laurels to our PM Modi.”

“Who else will deserve this boon? Can everyone make this happen? The almighty has blessed the PM to make it happen. There have been many prime ministers in power in India. You may analyze what they have accomplished that stands the test of time,” he added.

He concluded by saying, “Tears fill my eyes when I talk about what PM Modi has accomplished. If there is one temple built for the entire India, it is Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Kings built temples in their respective provinces. How do we describe the Ram Temple? The temple is built for Prabhu Shri Ram at his place of birth. PM Modi has accomplished what kings did in the past.”

Ram Mandir inauguration

The Ram Mandir inauguration and Pran Pratishtha ceremony was a star-studded event with many celebrities including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Rishabh Shetty, and many more becoming part of the auspicious event.

Earlier, there was a viral video circulating on the internet of PM Modi and Rajinikanth exchanging greetings at the event location. The superstar had attended the ceremony with his wife, making it quite a memorable moment.

Ilaiyaraaja work front

In 2023, Ilaiyaraaja made his appearance by composing for the web series Modern Love Chennai. He also worked on movies such as Custody, Margazhi Thingal, Are You Ok Baby?, Ulagammai, and many others.

