When Dhanush opened up on playing Ilaiyaraaja in biopic: ‘His music will tell me how to act like him’

After weeks of speculation about Dhanush portraying music director Ilaiyaraaja in a biopic, the official announcement came in recently as a launch ceremony. Actor Dhanush, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja, Vetrimaaran, and the director of the biopic, Arun Matheswaran had attended the poster launch event.

At the event, Dhanush got candid as he spoke about his love for Ilaiyaraaja, expressing how the musical genius has played a key role in his life.

‘Ilaiyaraaja’s music is my acting teacher’, says Dhanush

“I am a fan of Ilaiyaraaja, a ‘Bhakt’ if you will. His music is my friend and companion, many of you already know this. But beyond that, his music is my acting teacher. From when I had no clue about acting to now, I listen to Ilaiyaraaja’s music or BGM and that has always told me how to act. I would consume his songs and act accordingly and Vetrimaaran has seen me doing this many times.” Dhanush said.

Why does Dhanush think portraying Ilaiyaraaja is not challenging?

Further talking about the complexity of portraying Ilaiyaraaja in this biopic, Dhanush said, “Many people even now are saying that it will be a huge challenge and responsibility to portray Ilaiyaraaja’s character. But I don’t think so. I believe that even now, his music will guide me to act like him.”

He continued by narrating an incident that occurred moments before his speech. When Dhanush asked Ilaiyaraaja to go in front of him, the musical maestro replied by saying, “Am I your guide?”

“Yes Sir, you are my guide. You have been guiding me all these years and, I have been following your footsteps” Dhanush said, with a wide smile on his face.

Everything to know about Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic

As of now, only Dhanush has been confirmed to play the lead role in the film. Arun Matheswaran will be joining hands with Dhanush once again after their 2024 film Captain Miller. The project has been bankrolled by Connekkt Media, Mercuri Movies, and PK Prime Production in a joint venture. According to reports, Ilaiyaraaja himself will be composing the music for the film but official confirmation is awaited. The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam as well as Hindi.

ALSO READ: Dhanush sends social media into frenzy as he reacts to Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171 first look