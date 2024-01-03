Ilaiyaraaja talks about Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan; says ‘it did not feel like the novel at all’

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to call Ponniyin Selvan Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. The film, based on the historical fiction novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, features an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many more in prominent roles.

The film was released in two parts, and garnered widespread criticism from fans and critics alike, especially for the way the Chola dynasty was recreated. However, in a recent public event, music director Ilaiyaraaja revealed that he did not find the film similar to the novels at all.

Ilaiyaraaja opens up about being influenced by Kalki

Talking at the event, the veteran music director reminisced about his teenage days, where he, along with a few friends, would practically compete with each other for reading Ponniyin Selvan.

He revealed that novel acted as a fuel to his imagination and even today when he thinks of Ponniyin Selvan, he can only think of the quick wittedness of Kalki, as well as the caricatures that were drawn by Maniam. He further mentioned that ‘Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan did like Ponniyin Selvan’.

Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja collaborations

Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam share a deep friendship. In fact, the duo have collaborated for close to 10 films, which includes films like Mani Ratnam’s debut film Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Mouna Ragam, Nayakan, Thalapathi and many more.

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan follows the tale of the eponymous character, who would later go on to become the renowned Rajaraja Chola. The film also referred to the threats that the Chola dynasty faced at that point of time.

The film had music composed by AR Rahman, while Lyca Productions bankrolled the film. Ravi Varman cranked the camera for the film, and veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad took care of the film’s editing.

On the work front

Mani Ratnam is all set to reunite with Kamal Haasan after a span of 37 years, for a film titled Thug Life. The film features an ensemble cast including Jayam Ravi, Dulquer Salmaan and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, and is bankrolled by Madras Talkies in tandem with Raaj Kamal Films International. AR Rahman composes the music for the film.

As for Ilaiyaraaja, he is currently composing music for Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film, Viduthalai: Part 2, which features Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon and many more in prominent roles. The film is expected to hit the big screens this year.

