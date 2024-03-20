Dhanush expresses gratitude over Ilaiyaraaja biopic; says next on list is playing Rajinikanth onscreen

Superstar Dhanush has officially unveiled the first look poster of veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja's biopic titled Ilaiyaraaja. Dhanush graced the launch event along with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and maestro Ilaiyaraaja himself. Pictures and videos from the event have already gone viral online.

During the event, Dhanush shared his gratitude and said how honored he is for getting a chance to play the musical maestro himself and also shared his dream. He said, “A lot of us have spent sleepless nights listening to Ilaiyaraaja songs... But in my case I've been wondering how it would be to play him on screen... Manifesting.”

He further said, I've always wanted to portray two roles on screen: Ilaiyaraaja and superstar Rajinikanth. One is happening. Ilaiyaraaja is an inspiration and a companion.” The film's first look was launched on March 20, in the presence of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Vetri Maaran, Gangai Amaran, and veteran actor-director Bharathiraja.

More about Ilaiyaraaja biopic

The poster launch event was held on March 20 at Hotel Leela in Chennai. The music for Ilaiyaraaja's biopic will be scored by the legend himself. Ilaiyaraaja has created an unforgettable impact on the Indian music arena. Throughout his nearly 50-year-long career, the composer has garnered numerous accolades, including five National Film Awards and the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

The biopic will also focus on his achievements, which earned him the highest civilian honors in India, including the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

More about Dhanush

Dhanush is now working on his directorial project, Raayan, previously known as D50. Apart from Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan play important roles in the action thriller. Sun Pictures is producing the film, and AR Rahman has composed the score. This will be Dhanush's second directorial effort, following the critically acclaimed 2017 film Pa Paandi, starring Rajkiran and Revathi.

Apart from Raayan, the Karnan actor will appear in Sekhar Kammula's film Kubera, formerly known as DNS. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna will play pivotal roles in the film.

