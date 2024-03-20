Kamal Haasan makes a special demand to Dhanush-starrer Ilaiyaraaja biopic's director

One of the most revered and admired personalities in the Indian music culture has been the talented Ilaiyaraaja who has been often termed a maestro or Isai Gnyani, which translates to the musical sage. He first entered the Indian film industry as a music composer during the late 1970s. Now, his remarkable journey as a composer will be immortalized in a biopic, capturing the essence of his extraordinary life.

Finally, after a lot of speculation, it was officially revealed today that Dhanush will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie. The talented director who previously helmed Captain Miller will be taking charge and directing this exciting project.

As the chief guest at the film’s launch, Ilaiyaraaja’s long-time companion and actor Kamal Haasan was present where he spoke about the upcoming film and conveyed his advice to the film’s director, and demanded him to remember that the film is not just about the life of Isai Gnyani Ilaiyaraaja but also about Bharat Ratna Ilaiyaraaja.

Kamal Haasan shares his demand to director over Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic

Thi Cinemas recently shared a video where Kamal Haasan can be seen giving some valuable advice to director Arun Matheswaran. He emphasizes the importance of not succumbing to pressure while making the film and encourages him to showcase his unique vision. Kamal Haasan also mentions the significance of drawing inspiration from the life of Ilaiyaraaja and incorporating that essence into the movie.

The legendary actor also added that even though now the film has only been announced to release in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, there are many more languages in India, and the film should reach every corner of the country.

More about Dhanush starrer Ilaiyaraaja biopic

The biopic titled Ilaiyaraaja stars Dhanush in the titular role with director Arun Matheswaran stepping into the role of director, making it his second collaboration with the actor after their 2024 flick Captain Miller. Interestingly, making a biopic also seems like a challenge for the director as all three of his previous films were purely action-driven movies.

The movie unveiled its first glimpse today and it's now official that the director is on board, with Nirav Shah handling the camera. The music for the film is anticipated to be composed by the maestro himself, and it will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

