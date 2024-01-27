Ilaiyaraaja shares childhood photo of Bhavatharini; celebs mourn the loss of the maestro's daughter

In a heartfelt tribute, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja remembered his daughter Bhavatharini, who recently passed away. He shared a touching moment through an old black-and-white photo on social media, a day after her demise.

The picture captured the emotional bond between father and daughter, as Ilaiyaraaja, donned in a white kurta and headphones, can be seen smiling while showing something from a book to little Bhavatharini. This snapshot beautifully highlighted the deep musical connection they shared, making it a poignant remembrance of their special moments together.



Celebrities express their condolensces

Bhavatharini, in her late 40s, passed away in Sri Lanka after undergoing treatment for the past five months. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed their condolences, remembering Bhavatharini's National Award-winning contribution to the film Bharathy, a biopic on poet Subramanya Bharathy.

Stalin acknowledged the void left by her, emphasizing her significant impact. Tamilisai Soundararajan praised Bhavatharini's mellifluous voice, extending sympathies to the grieving family.

Several Tamil celebrities, including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Chinmayi Sripada, Bharathiraja, and Anirudh Ravichander, mourned Bhavatharini's sudden demise on social media. Kamal Haasan expressed deep sorrow and offered support to Ilaiyaraaja, urging him to stay strong. Kamal Haasan took to his X account and wrote, “My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hand through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilaiyaraaja should not lose heart dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini’s family.”



The music community and fans alike joined in expressing condolences, recognizing Bhavatharini's enduring contributions and the profound loss felt by her departure.

More About Bhavatharini

Bhavatharini began her singing journey in Prabhu Deva's movie, Raasaiya, marking the start of a prolific career. She lent her melodious voice to numerous songs in films and albums, often collaborating with her father, Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. Her versatility was evident in collaborations with music maestros like Deva and Sirpy. Bhavatharini's musical contributions extended across various genres, showcasing her talent and leaving a lasting impact on the industry. As news of her untimely demise emerges, details about her funeral are anticipated shortly, marking the end of a remarkable musical journey.

