It's OFFICIAL: Dhanush set to play Ilaiyaraaja in biopic; Kamal Haasan attends launch ceremony

The biopic on veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been in the headlines since after it was announced. Earlier, a report stated that the work on the biopic will soon commence as Dhanush has been roped in to play the lead characters.

Now, it has been officially confirmed that the work on the most-awaited biopic will be soon started as the team is currently present in Chennai for its poster announcement.

Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic first announcement

A video has surfaced from the event where Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and legendary singer Ilaiyaraaja were seen attending the launch ceremony along with the makers. In the video, Dhanush was seen in his iconic traditional outfit while Ulaganayagan opted for a shirt-pant that made him look elegant. The music maestro wore a dhoti kurta along with a shawl. The project will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran.