South Newsmakers of the Week: From Suriya’s Kanguva teaser, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor RC16 pooja ceremony to Dhanush’s Ilaiyaraaja biopic

This week has been quite an interesting one for film fans, with many interesting movie announcements, film updates, and much more. If you’ve had a busy week or you just want to catch up on the latest film news, we’ve got you covered with the South Newsmakers of the week.

Top South Newsmakers of the week

1. Dhanush to play role of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic

For quite some time now, it has been rumored that Dhanush will be portraying the role of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. However, the official announcement came a few days ago, in the form of a poster launch event. Dhanush, who is a huge fan of Ilaiyaraaja will be playing the role of the musician. At the event, Dhanush expressed his love for the musician, claiming to be his ‘Bhakt’ and calling the veteran composer a guide in his cinematic journey.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who was also present at the event, has penned the screenplay for the film whereas Captain Miller director Arun Matheswaran is donning the director’s role for the biopic, marking the second collaboration between the director and actor Dhanush.

Advertisement

2. RC16 formally announced with a pooja ceremony

Ram Charan’s tentatively titled RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana was formally announced in the presence of chief guest and Ram Charan’s father Megastar Chiranjeevi among other actors and technicians. Directors Sukumar and Shankar also graced the event.

RC16 lead actress Janhvi Kapoor was present at the pooja ceremony along with producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Y Shankar, and music director AR Rahman.

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who is also set to play a crucial role in the film was absent from the pooja ceremony.

According to reports from within the movie team, RC16 is going to be a film that the audience has never seen before. The film is set in rural Uttarandhra and features Ram Charan in what is believed to be a sports drama.

3. Rajamouli spills the beans on film with Mahesh Babu

At the screening of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Japan, the director spoke about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, spilling the beans on the film’s status. The director revealed that the writing of the film has been completed and that the film is currently in its pre-production stage.

Further talking about the film, Rajamouli said that only the protagonist of the film has been confirmed so far and that casting for other actors is currently underway. The director then promised the crowd at the screening that he would bring Mahesh Babu to Japan for the film’s release.

4. Fahadh Faasil to do two films with SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya

After the recent collaboration between SS Karthikeya and Fahadh Faasil for the Telugu version of the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu, the duo seem to have enjoyed each other’s collaboration so much that they are coming together for two fresh projects.

‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’

The first one is titled, ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’ and promises to be a fantasy rollercoaster ride with fun, thrills, and emotions. The film is set to be directed by Shashank Yeleti and produced by Baahubali producers Arka Media Works and Showing Business in a joint venture.

Advertisement

OXYGEN

The second film is titled ‘Oxygen’ and unlike the former film, Oxygen tackles a more serious issue and is based on true events. The film is being directed by debutant director Siddhartha Nadella and produced by Arka Media Works and Showing Business in a joint venture

5. Jayam Ravi exits from Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately. A while ago it was reported that Dulquer Salmaan has exited from Thug Life and now it is being reported that Jayam Ravi has parted ways with the Kamal Haasan starrer due to an issue with dates.

As of now, the confirmed cast of Thug Life includes Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautam Karthik, Joju George, and a few others.

6. Suriya’s Kanguva Sizzle teaser

The teaser of Suriya’s highly anticipated Kanguva: A Valiant Saga was released a few days ago. The teaser was met with applause from netizens, who lauded Suriya and team Kanguva for their outstanding efforts. The teaser especially stood out for its stunning visual palette and the top-notch VFX.

Kanguva stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in the lead roles and has been written and directed by Siva. The film is gearing up for its release in 2024, with the post-production works of Kanguva in full swing.

ALSO READ: South newsmakers of the week: Ram Charan’s leaked Game Changer look to Samantha opens up about being uncomfortable during Oo Antava