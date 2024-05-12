Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been announced and since the news is out, many speculations regarding the show have been doing the rounds. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-loved host of the show Salman Khan is facing date issues, and owing to this, the makers have approached a few other Bollywood celebrities to take over as the host of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's host yet to be finalized

While there's a lot of public demand for Salman Khan to be retained as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, it seems like Khan might have to give it a miss, owing to his busy schedule. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar have been approached for the show.

A source close to the project revealed, "Salman Khan is facing date issues, however, makers are keen on having him onboard. In case, Khan's schedule didn't work out, makers have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host the show."

Take a look at the Bigg Boss OTT 3 announcement here:

A little birdie has informed that Johar is probably busy with shooting and is yet to meet the makers of the show. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's meeting also stands pending while Sanjay Dutt might meet them soon.

More about Bigg Boss OTT

After two successful seasons of Bigg Boss OTT, and 17 successful seasons on-air, the makers are now planning to bring the third installment of Bigg Boss' OTT version. The first Bigg Boss OTT was won by Divya Agarwal while Nishant Bhatt was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav while Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up. As per media reports, the Delhi Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit might participate in the upcoming season of the show.

