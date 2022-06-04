EXCLUSIVE: Vishwak Sen confirms his next with Arjun Sarja; To launch his daughter in the film?

Vishwak Sen is a new-age actor in Tollywood, who has managed to win a loyal fan base in just a few years. This is all thanks to his rugged charisma, impeccable yet laid-back dialogue delivery, and most importantly his Telangana accent. Vishwak Sen was able to strike a chord with his debut film Falaknuma Das and then went on to win the hearts of audiences with movies like Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi, Paagal, HIT: The First Case, and just scored a massive blockbuster with his recently released film Ashoka Vanam lo Arjuna Kalyanam, which is currently streaming on Aha.

Vishwak Sen currently has a pocket full of movies for his next. There were reports in the tinsel town that he and Kannada actor Arjun Sarja are teaming up for a project. Well, that's true. Yes, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vishwak Sen confirmed his next with Arjun Sarja.

Arjun Sarja will be directing the film and reportedly will also be launching his daughter. Speaking about the project, Vishwak Sen said, "Yes, I'm doing a movie with Arjun Sarja. He is directing it and have heard the script a little. The project is under progress and discussion so can't reveal much. But next month, the pooja ceremony will take place."

Actor Arjun Sarja will be donning the director's hat with Vishwak Sen's project after an eight-year hiatus. What's more interesting is that this film will also bring together Arjun and his daughter Aishwarya, who will reportedly play the female lead opposite Vishwak. When asked if that's true and if the film will be pan-Indian, the actor didn't deny but added, "We haven't discussed anything much and I can't reveal much at this point. After the pooja ceremony only, the details will be confirmed."

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen is currently waiting for the release of Ori Devuda, which is a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule. Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar is the leading lady in the film. Ashwanth Marimuthu, the director of the original movie, is helming the Telugu remake as well.

He also has Das Ka Dhumki, Mukhachitram, and Student in the kitty. The actor is also gearing up to direct the second installment of Falaknuma Das. Arjun Sarja, on the other hand, was last seen playing a key role in Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi.