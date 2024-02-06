Keerthy Suresh replies to Janhvi Kapoor as Devara actress REACTS to Varun Dhawan's massy look in Baby John

Keerthy Suresh who is known for her popular roles in Dasara and Mahanati is all set for her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. As the teaser was dropped on Monday social media got flooded with fans and celeb reactions. Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the teaser on Keerthy’s story and wrote, “Excuse me Baby John, what have you done to baby Varun Dhawan??”. To which the Saani Kaayidham actor reacted and wrote, “Hahaa!! There is no baby @varundvn anymore! (funny emoji)”.

Meanwhile, she also replied to Varun Dhawan as he replied on her instagram story, “Aap bhi ajaoo Mumbai (You also come to Mumbai)”. Keerthy replied in her adorable manner and wrote, “Hey Baby John! Mein jaldi hi aati hoon (Hey Baby John! I’ll be there soon) (eye emoji)”

Keerthy Suresh replies to Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

More about Baby John

Film-maker Atlee who debuted in Bollywood with his high-octane action thriller Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi has turned as a producer for Baby John along with Jio Studios and Cine1Studios.

Baby John is an action entertainer directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film is all set for a grand release in theatres on May 31, 2024. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. Baby John has music composed by S Thaman.

For the unversed, Baby John is said to be the official remake of Atlee’s 2016 blockbuster film Theri, which featured Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in lead roles.

Keerthy Suresh Upcoming works

Keerthy will star in the web series called Akka which is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. For now she has yet to announce her next batch of Telugu films.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming works

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, Bhediya and JugJugg Jeeyo. The actor also fronts the Indian spin-off of Citadel directed by Raj & DK. The series will also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.

