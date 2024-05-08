Kaithi 2: Arjun Das spills the beans on Karthi starrer film’s sequel; says will show what happened in Dilli’s life

As many may know, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently shooting for his next film with Rajinikanth titled Coolie. However, once he finishes the project, it is expected that the director will once again join hands with Karthi for their next collaboration.

The anticipated film Kaithi 2 is set to be the sequel to their 2019 film Kaithi and will also be the next installment in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). Now, one of the key actors in LCU films, Arjun Das has also shared some exciting details about the upcoming film.

Arjun Das about the upcoming Karthi starrer Kaithi 2

In a recent interview, Arjun Das said that Lokesh had initially discussed a potential idea for a sequel while shooting for the film’s first part itself. The next installment is set to show Dilli’s backstory and what events took place in his life which connect him with Adaikalam and Anbu.

Moreover, Arjun Das also revealed how Lokesh said he could take out any character from the LCU and make a solo film out of them. He added that considering how Vikram 2 can take place, a possible standalone film for Rolex and Leo Das can also happen.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Arjun Das was last seen in the action drama film called Por, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film starred Das and Kalidas Jayaram in leading roles and was simultaneously shot in Hindi as well with the name Dange.

Now, the actor is set to feature in the film Rasavathi in the lead role which will release on May 10. Furthermore, the actor is also playing a key part in Pawan Kalyan starrer, film OG, written and directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth.

Karthi’s next

Karthi who was last seen in the rather forgettable film Japan has already completed his next film, Mei Azhagan with 96 director Premkumar. Furthermore, the actor is currently filming for his movie Vaa Vaathiyaare alongside Krthi Shetty.

The latter film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy also has an additional cast of actors like Sathyaraj and Anandaraj with many more yet to be confirmed. Moreover, on completion of the film, the actor is set to join hands with director PS Mithran for his other sequel movie, Sardar 2.

