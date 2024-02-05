WATCH: Varun Dhawan in and as Baby John impresses with his massiest and action-packed avatar; fans love it

The collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Jawan director Atlee has been the highly anticipated talk of the town. Tentatively titled, VD 18 will mark the first ever collaboration between the versatile actor and South director. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. It was yesterday that makers had teased fans with a ‘big reveal’ about the film. The wait is finally over as makers have finally unveiled the official title of the film in the most creative way.

Varun Dhawan's next with Atlee is titled Baby John

Today, on February 5, a while back, the makers of tentatively titled VD 18 as promised finally made the ‘big reveal’ by announcing the official title of the film. Priya Atlee took to her Instagram handle and dropped the video while announcing, Baby John as the official film title. The film is scheduled to release on May 31. Sharing the post she wrote in the caption, “Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas!”

In addition to this, a nearly minute long official clip was dropped that features the lead star Varun Dhawan in an entirely different and massy avatar. The clip also introduces the audience with the euphoria around the world created with a glimpse of the high-octane action entertainer with strong background music and a dash of the title track. No wonder, the teaser begins with a disclaimer that says “Use Headphones for better experience.”

Take a look:

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post as they gushed over the announcement.

About Baby John

To tell you a little about it, Baby John was tentatively titled VD 18. The film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and backed by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film which has already sent frenzy amongst its fans will be presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios.

