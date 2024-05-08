Ira Khan gets love-filled birthday wish from hubby Nupur Shikhare as he drops unseen PIC from wedding festivities

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got his daughter Ira Khan married to Nupur Shikhare this year. Their wedding that went on for days was nothing short of a fairy tale. Ira frequently shares unseen pictures and videos from her wedding with Nupur. Now, as Ira is celebrating her birthday today, hubby took to social media and shared a picture to extend a heartfelt birthday wish for his lady.

Nupur Shikhare drops unseen wedding pic to wish wifey Ira Khan on birthday

Taking to Instagram, Nupur Shikhare dropped an unseen picture from his wedding festivities to wish wifey Ira Khan on her birthday. In the picture, Ira and Nupur can be seen posing together as they can be seen in the same outfits from their wedding reception. Nupur captioned the post, "Happy Birthday My Love, I love you so much."

Check out Nupur Shikhare's post here:

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Soon after the wedding, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare gave a glimpse of the wonderful wedding, Aamir Khan's daughter took to her Instagram profile and posted a teaser of the same. The video opens up with the groom walking towards the stage with his other Pritam Shikhare. This was followed by the bride walking down the aisle with her father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta. We can see an emotional father holding back his tears as he gives his daughter's hands to her husband.

Sharing the video, Ira wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). It difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

After the initial wedding in Udaipur, The reception in Mumbai was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and veteran actresses Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others graced the festivities.

