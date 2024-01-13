Ram Charan holds baby Klin Kaara Konidela in arms as he arrives at airport; to celebrate Sankranti in Bengaluru

Ram Charan is undeniably one of the most versatile and in-demand actors not just in the Telugu film industry, but rather all over the country, at present. Apart from his acting talents, he is also known to be a family man, preferring to spend time with his lovely family whenever he gets the time. Sankranti 2024 seems to be no different.

Earlier today, Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife Upasana Konidela and their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. They were also accompanied by their pet dog, Rhythm. It is understood that the family is heading to Bangalore to celebrate the festive season. The RRR actor was seen donning a black kurta with a pair of pants, and also had on a black cap. He was also holding his daughter in his arms, covering her face from the paparazzis. As for Upasana Konidela, she was wearing a gray overcoat, and denims.

Check out the video below:

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan was last seen alongside Jr. NTR in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 period action film RRR. The actor is currently working on S Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut, titled Game Changer. The film is touted to be a political drama with Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Nassar, Sunil and many more essaying prominent roles. The film has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj, and it is understood that the film aims to complete its shoot by February, 2024.

Furthermore, it was announced a while back that the actor will next be joining hands with Buchi Babu Sana for a film tentatively titled RC16. Recently, Shiva Rajkumar confirmed in an interview that he is part of the film. As per rumors, the film will be a rural sports drama, and will feature Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited. Additionally, AR Rahman has been roped in for the film’s music, and it is stated that Ram Charan will be seen in a raw and rustic avatar in the film.

It is also rumored that Ram Charan is in talks to collaborate with Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, and Pushpa fame Sukumar for upcoming films. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

