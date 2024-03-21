Sivakarthikeyan showers love on Mamitha Baiju-Naslen starrer Premalu calls it 'fun-filled entertainer'

The Malayalam language film Premalu has created a storm at the box office like never before. The romantic drama film which was released recently in Tamil has garnered immense love and affection from the Tamil audiences as well after its huge release in the Telugu belt.

The film is set to create a huge benchmark for the Malayalam industry as it has already become a blockbuster. Now, in a recent update, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has sent his love wishes to Team Premalu after watching it recently.

Sivakarthikeyan praises Mamitha Baiju's Premalu

On March 20, Sivakarthikeyan took to his Instagram handle, and shared a story in which he praised the Premalu team for its commendable work and also hailed it as a ‘fun-filled entertainer’. The actor wrote, “#Premalu congratulations to the entire team for this lovely fun filled entertainer.”

The romantic comedy was released theatrically in Tamil on March 15, 2024, and opened with a huge positive response from cinema lovers as well as critics.

More about Premalu

The story revolves around a character named Sachin and his love interest Reenu with a mix-up of complex situations between them.

The film stars Naslen K.Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan, and others in pivotal roles. Premalu was helmed by Girish AD and was bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Release in a joint venture. The original version of the film was released theatrically on February 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, Premalu has also garnered a huge round of applause from the Telugu belt itself as the film's dubbing rights were purchased by SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, and was released on a huge scale on March 9, 2024. Many of the renowned celebrities including Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have showered their love for Malayalam film which has become a phenomenal success in all the released languages.

Watch Premalu official trailer

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming films

The Doctor actor is now filming Amaran, which was earlier named SK21. Rajkumar Periasamy is directing, while Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is serving as a producer through Raaj Kamal Films International. Sai Pallavi will co-star as the protagonist in this action drama. The makers recently released a teaser featuring Sivakarthikeyan in a previously unseen avatar.

Apart from that, he will appear in AR Murugadoss' tentatively named film SK23, alongside Rukmini Vasanth. The film is currently on its second schedule, along with its lead stars.

