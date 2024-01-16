‘Mammootty was not the first choice’: Jayaram opens up about the cameo role in Abraham Ozler

Jayaram is undeniably one of the most popular names in the South Indian film industry at present. The actor’s latest film, Abraham Ozler, helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, hit the silver screens on January 11 and has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the film, as well as Jayaram’s performance in the eponymous role. They also showered praise on Mammootty’s cameo appearance in the film, which was kept a secret until the film was released. However, in a recent interview with Manorama, Jayaram revealed that the Bheeshma Parvam actor was not the first choice for the role.

Jayaram reveals Mammootty offered to play the role after hearing the story

During the interview, Jayaram revealed that Mammootty was not the first choice to play the role of Alexander. He revealed director Midhun Manuel Thomas wanted a big name to play the role as it would be beneficial for the film, as well as help assert the character’s importance.

The Aadupuliyaatam actor revealed that they initially approached Sathyaraj, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and many others for the role. He said, "Midhun met Mammootty by sheer coincidence, and the veteran actor asked about the story of Abraham Ozler. Once he was done listening to the story, he offered to play the role."

Jayaram further disclosed that initially, the filmmaker was apprehensive about casting Mammootty due to his star stature. However, Jayaram convinced him to give the role to Mammootty. The actor further added that he believes Mammootty offered to play the role due to the love and respect that the two veteran actors share for each other. He also praised Mammootty’s movies in recent times and added that no one in the Malayalam film industry gives as many opportunities to newcomers as the Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam actor does.

More about Abraham Ozler

Abraham Ozler is an investigative crime drama written by Randheer Krishnan. The film follows a police officer who suffers from insomnia investigating a series of murders. He finds that the murders he is investigating are interlinked, which leads to a wild goose chase. Additionally, the case also is connected to the murder of his wife and daughter.

Abraham Ozler has been bankrolled by Irshad M Hassan and director Midhun Manuel Thomas under the banner of Nerambokku Films and Manual Movie Makers. Midhun Mukundan composed the music for the film, while Theni Eswar cranked the film’s camera. Shameer Muhammed took care of the film’s editing.

