Abraham Ozler Twitter Review: Fans dub Jayaram starrer as actor's grand comeback; Mammootty’s cameo steals the show

Jayaram is one of the most prominent names in the South Indian film industry today. The actor’s latest film, Abraham Ozler, helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, hit the silver screens today, January 11. The film features an ensemble cast including Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Jagadish, and many more in prominent roles.

Ever since the film was announced, there was unreal hype surrounding it, especially as it was Jayaram’s return to a lead role in Malayalam cinema for the first time since 2022. Adding on to the excitement was that he would be essaying the role of a police officer, in a crime thriller helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, known for films like Anjam Pathira, Aadu, and more.

Fans are highly impressed with the Jayaram starrer

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement after watching the film. Several fans dubbed the film as Jayaram’s comeback in the Malayalam film industry and lauded the way the story was told.

Fans also mentioned that the film has an excellent investigative first half which is followed by an emotional-dramatic second half. They further added that although the film does not bring an extraordinary story, it connects with the audience, and is a good watch.

However, there was a unanimous conclusion that Mammootty’s cameo role was a show-stealer. There were several rumors regarding the cameo, especially as the trailer ended with the Rorschach actor saying the word ‘Devil’s advocate’. Fans even compared the theater at that point in time to a carnival ground.

More about Abraham Ozler

Abraham Ozler is an investigative crime drama that has been written by Randheer Krishnan. The film has been bankrolled by Irshad M Hassan and director Midhun Manuel Thomas under the banners of Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana fame Midhun Mukundan composed the music for the film while the camera was cranked by Theni Eswar known for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Shameer Muhammed has taken care of the film’s editing.