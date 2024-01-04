Mari Selvaraj spills the beans about his next with Dhanush; says it will be his ‘lifetime settlement’ film

Despite being just three films old, Mari Selvaraj is undoubtedly one of the most reputed and in-demand directors in the Tamil film industry. The director is known for his ability to make socially conscious films, without compromising on the entertainment factor, has gained him a widespread fan following as well.

Recently, the filmmaker was invited as the chief guest for the pre-release event of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Captain Miller. Speaking at the event, Mari Selvaraj opened up about his upcoming film with the actor.

Mari Selvaraj reveals he is scared about his film with Dhanush

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between the actor and the director, after the 2021 film Karnan. The filmmaker revealed that after watching Dhanush’s look in Captain Miller, he is scared for his upcoming film with the actor.

Mari Selvaraj also revealed that the Thiruchithrambalam actor had asked him to work on a bigger film than Karnan. He concluded his speech by giving a reference from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi and Vikram, saying that his upcoming film with Dhanush would be his “lifetime settlement” kind of film.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran. The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more, apart from the Karnan actor.

It is understood that Dhanush plays the eponymous character, who is a rebel leader, and has to take a stance when things go against him. Recently, the director Arun Matheswaran has revealed that Captain Miller will be a three part franchise, with the first part coming out on January 12th.

GV Prakash Kumar composes the music for the film, which has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Additionally, Siddharth Nuni cranks the camera for the film, while Nagooran Ramachandran takes care of the film’s editing.

On the workfront

After Captain Miller, Dhanush would be seen in his 50th film, tentatively titled D50. The actor is also directing the film, which features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan and many more in prominent roles.

Further, Dhanush is also set to direct his third film, titled Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, which features Mathew Thomas, Priya P Varrier, Anikha Surendran, R Sarathkumar, and many more in prominent roles.

As for Mari Selvaraj, he is currently on the post-production stage of his upcoming film, titled Vaazhai. The film features Nikhila Vimal, Dhivya Duraisamy, Priyanka Nair, Kalaiyarasan, and more in crucial roles.

