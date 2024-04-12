Vetrimaaran talks about his long-pending project Vada Chennai 2 ft Dhanush

Vetrimaaran was last seen in 2023 with his directorial film Viduthalai Part 1 which featured Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Recently, the director was also seen at an event hosted by Behindwoods, where he was asked about his long-overdue project Vada Chennai 2.

One of the audience members asked if he could at least give a year for the film’s release to which the director said, “I don’t know. I don’t even know when I would release Viduthalai 2 which is a finished movie. After that, I have Vaadivaasal next, and after that, I don’t know what I will be doing.”

Vetrimaaran about Vada Chennai 2

Along with the statements, the director also said that Vada Chennai 2 would definitely take a long time. He also added that as of now he can’t really pinpoint a certain time on the project.

For the unversed, Vada Chennai 2 is the most anticipated and long-delayed film of Vetrimaaran starring Dhanush in the lead role. The film was expected to be the sequel to the 2018 film titled Vada Chennai. The film is a crime drama film based in the Northern part of Chennai, where a proficient local carrom player steps into the world of crime, playing a major role in the feud boiling there for years.

The film which marked the director’s 4th cinematic venture also had an ensemble cast of actors including Andrea Jeremiah, Ameer, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Kishore, Pawan, Aishwarya Rajesh, and many more in key roles. The film’s sequel was announced many years ago with the project being delayed even now. Also, there were also plans to make a web series of the same franchise which would have been a prequel to the same.

Vetrimaaran’s work front

Vetrimaaran is currently set to release his next film Viduthalai Part 2. The film which serves as the sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1 also has the leading roles played by Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is a crime drama that follows a police constable, Kumaresan who is required to arrest Perumal, a separatist group leader and teacher.

Besides Viduthalai Part 2, the director is also set to direct Suriya in the film Vaadivaasal. The story focuses on a young guy who participates in a bull-taming contest in the village, where he has to beat the same bull who killed his father.

