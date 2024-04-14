In the second week of April, the South Indian film industry saw the theatrical release of successful movies like Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham. In addition to these movies, several OTT releases, including Yatra 2, Bheem Bush, and Premalu, grabbed the attention of cinephiles. Moreover, teaser releases of highly anticipated movies added to the excitement. Notable events included the return of Pushparaj to the latest news about Thalapathy's upcoming time-travel thriller, G.O.A.T.

TOP NEWS FROM SOUTH INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY

1. Pushparaj returns with more fire: Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2, is set to hit screens on August 15th, marking a significant milestone in his career. Based on the glimpses we've seen in the released promo, it's safe to say that the sequel, Pushpa 2, is poised to deliver even more excitement following the massive success of its predecessor, Pushpa.

The recently released teaser of Pushpa 2 on Allu Arjun’s birthday showcases Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushparaj, captivating audiences with his powerful presence. Notably, the teaser features Allu Arjun donning a saree, similar to the striking first look poster. With Allu Arjun's charisma and charm at the forefront, coupled with Devi Sri Prasad's compelling background score, Pushpa 2 is going to be a must-watch for fans.

2. Fahadh Faasil shares details of his character in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Fahadh Faasil is currently immersed in the success of his latest release Aavesham, which is garnering blockbuster reviews and box office collections, shared insights about his upcoming role in Vettaiyan during a promotional interview. Known for his intense portrayal in films like Vikram with Ulaga Nayakan Kamal Haasan, Fahadh will be portraying a playful and humorous character alongside superstar Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. In Aavesham Fahadh Faasil's portrayal of a playful character has earned significant applause from the audience. With his ability to bring humor to the screen, expectations are soaring high for his role in a Rajinikanth movie, knowing that he will infuse his signature comedic charm into the character.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is slated for release in October and features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati.

3. Ram Charan awarded an honorary doctorate from Vels university

Mega power star Ram Charan Konidela was recently awarded with an honorary doctorate by Vels University for his remarkable contributions to the film industry. Not only was he recognized for his artistic achievements, but he also graced the stage as a guest at the graduation ceremony. Among the dignitaries present were National Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and director Shankar, who is helming Ram Charan’s next Game Changer. Ram Charan's reception of this honor makes him the youngest luminary to receive such recognition.

4. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth filed divorce at Chennai family court

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have reportedly filed for divorce on mutual grounds after being separated since 2022. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, share two children named Yatra and Linga. While there hasn't been an official announcement from either Dhanush or Aishwaryaa's family, the news has been circulating on social media platforms. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who recently directed the film Lal Salaam featuring Vishnu Vishal with a cameo appearance by Rajinikanth, has been focusing on her directorial ventures. On the other hand, Dhanush's latest release was Captain Miller, which hit the screens during Pongal.

5. Vijay’s Greatest of All Time to be released on September 5th

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film with Venkat Prabhu, titled Greatest of All Time, now has a confirmed release date. , On the auspicious day of Eid, the makers announced that the film will hit theaters on September 5th. The production team has been diligently working on the movie, with shooting progressing smoothly. A schedule at Trivandrum Greenfield Stadium has already been completed, and currently, an action sequence is being filmed in Dubai. The Dubai schedule will continue until the elections are over. Excitingly, the first single from GOAT, titled Whistle Podu, is set to be released soon.

