Malayalam actress Bhavana opens up about investigation in her sexual assault case; says 'My privacy is not safe'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

A particular case that rattled the Malayalam cine industry in 2017 was the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent Malayalam actress. The subsequent case pointed fingers towards another prominent actor, Dileep, and the case has been ongoing, with a major evidence being the memory card which is said to hold the visuals of the attack.

Recently, Bhavana filed a plea to the High Court, requesting a special investigation into the alleged illegal access of the memory card, which was under judicial custody. In the latest update, the actress has put out a statement via her social media,, where she mentions that the illegal access is quite shocking, and that it is scary to know that her privacy is not currently safe in the court.

Bhavana promises to continue the fight till she gets justice

The actress put out a statement on social media, where she mentioned that the High Court had directed the Sessions Court to give her access to a copy of the investigation carried forward. The actress mentioned that the report was tragically shocking.

She mentioned that privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen. She added that the fact that the hash value of the memory card (which contained visual evidence) was altered several times was practically denying the constitutional right that she, as a citizen, has. Furthermore, the actress said: ‘And it is very scary to know that my privacy is not currently safe in this court. When such a fault occurs on the Court’s side, it is the victims who rely on it that lose their strength. On the other hand, the predators will be able to walk around with pride, which is quite saddening.’

Check out the post below

The actress also mentioned that she believes that truth will triumph, and that she will continue her fight till she gets justice. She mentioned that the judicial system in our country is the last hope for every Indian citizen, and she believes that it will not lose its purity. The actress added that she will continue her journey.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

