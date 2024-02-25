Nayanthara drops cosy PIC with hubby Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore trip and it’s all things love

Nayanthara and Vignesh are some of the most celebrated couples in the industry. The lovebirds, who have been married since 2022, often take to social media to give their loved ones a glimpse into their adorable family which includes Nayanthara, and Vignesh along with their two cute twins Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara has always been in awe of her better half Vignesh calling him a pillar of support and the actual reason for all the blessings and joy. Now, the actress has yet again expressed love for Vignesh in her new Instagram story as the lovebirds are currently enjoying some time together in Singapore.

Nayanthara shares cosy picture with Vignesh

On February 25, the Lady superstar took to her Instagram story and shared a wonderful black-and-white picture of her along with husband Vignesh Shivan. She posted the story along with the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. In the picture, Vignesh is seen holding Nayanthara's hands like an unbreakable bond while looking at the other side. The picture can leave a long-lasting impression on those who love to celebrate their beautiful moments with their loved ones and always appreciate the beauty of their relationships.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022 in a grand wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee, and other prominent superstars.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Valentine’s Day Glimpse

Nayanthara shared a glimpse of the joyous day on her Instagram story with her better half Vignesh Shivan while celebrating love. She captioned the picture, “My fav human, Thank you for a decade of love” while emphasizing the beauty of love and companionship.

Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming films

Vignesh Shivan is currently working on his next directorial venture, Love Insurance Corporation. Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty will be playing lead roles in this commercial entertainer.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant director Nilesh Kirshnaa. The film also featured Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and many more in prominent roles. The film was very well received at the time of release but was dragged into controversy later. Apart from that, the Jawan actress is also a part of S Sashikanth’s upcoming sports drama film Test. The film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many more in prominent roles.

