Shah Rukh Khan gives witty reply after Allu Arjun's son sings Lutt Putt Gaya; Check out how superstar reacted

Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the last superstar of this decade. His performance has always stolen our hearts and his screen presence has always been a delightful experience for his fans.

King Khan was last featured in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film Dunki which received a mixed response from audiences. However, it was praised for the songs and some performances as well. In a recent update, Shah Rukh took to his social media platform and blessed Pan-India star Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan.

Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing Lutt Putt Gaya

On February 24, a video was shared online by SRK Fan Club in which Allu Ayaan was seen singing SRK's one of the most celebrated songs Lutt Putt Gaya in his sweet voice. King Khan took to his X account later and tweeted, “Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun’s Srivalli… ha ha.”

Later, the Pushpa star also showed immense love towards King Khan and wrote, “Shah Rukh ji … soo sweet of you . Humbled by your sweet msg . Lots of love." Dunki was released theatrically on December 21, 2023 in the most anticipated clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which was helmed by Prashanth Neel.