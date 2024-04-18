Nayanthara takes twins Uyir and Ulag for auto ride; Samantha flaunts her sun-kissed skin

Lady Superstar Nayanthara knows exactly how to balance real and reel life equally. The Jawan actress recently took to her Instagram story section and shared a super cute video of her twins Uyir and Ulag enjoying an evening auto ride.

In the video below, the adorable twin boys are clearly enjoying ‘mandatory evening auto drives’ while sporting tiny white shoes and brown shorts. Despite her huge stardom and lavish lifestyle, it is surprising to know how Nayanthara maintains a simple and low-key life for her kids as well.

Check out Nayanthara’s latest video here

Meanwhile, in another update, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a new sun-kissed picture. The Yashoda star also posted a heartwarming caption: 'go with me everywhere in the world, bare skin in sunshine, wild under moonshine, let’s go- butterflies rising #nofilterday.’

Soon after her post went viral, the Oo Antava star’s die-hard admirers dropped heartwarming comments for her. One user wrote, ‘World's most adorable shinning girl’. Another wrote, “sam shines under the sunshine, inner glow looks beautiful on you Sam.”

Samantha's latest no-filter image

Nayanthara and Samantha’s upcoming films

Nayanthara is all geared up for her upcoming sports-drama film, Test, which has been helmed by S. Sashikanth. Apart from Nayanthara, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Siddharth in lead roles. The flick also stars the Malayalam industry’s renowned actress Meera Jasmine in a crucial role.

The Kolaamavu Kokila star will also appear in a Tamil comedy drama titled Mannangatti: Since 1960, helmed by Dude Vicky, which will also mark his directorial debut.

On the other hand, Samantha is all set for her strong comeback with Raj & DK directorial Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Also, the Kushi actor is in talks with Atlee for Allu Arjun’s untitled film.

