Nayanthara showers love on newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth: 'Wishing you both...'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announce their engagement on March 27 after months of dating rumors. Best wishes for the star couple have been pouring in ever since they shared a picture on Instagram flaunting their rings.

Amid the sea of wishes, Nayanthara has also extended hers to the newly engaged couple. She took to her Instagram to congratulate Aditi and Siddharth as they entered a new relationship phase.

Nayanthara showers love on newly-engaged couples Aditi and Siddharth

On March 28, the Lady Superstar took to her Instagram story and shared Siddharth's post wherein he and his ladylove Aditi Rao Hydari were flaunting their engagement rings. She wrote, “Awww @worldofsiddharth @aditiraohydari Wishing u both a lifetime of happiness.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took to their Instagram on March 28 to officially announce their after reports of them getting married surfaced online.

More about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Social media was buzzing with the news that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had gotten married. Amid this, the couple took to her Instagram shared a picture and announced they had gotten engaged. The Heeramandi actress flaunted a gorgeous huge diamond ring whereas Siddharth showed off his gold band.

She captioned, “He said yes! E.N.G.A.G.E.D.” At the same time, Siddharth also took to his Instagram account and shared the same picture and wrote, “She Said YES! E.N.G.A.G.E.D.”

Advertisement

Rumors about Aditi and Siddharth spread quickly when the actress did not attend the special event where the release date of her forthcoming series Heeramandi was revealed. As per reports, it is alleged that the rumored marital rites took place in Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple Mandapam in Srirangapur. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met while filming the 2021 film Maha Samudram. According to narratives, they fell in love on the film set.

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara last appeared in the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, directed by newcomer Nilesh Kirshnaa. Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Karthik Kumar, and many other actors played key roles in the film. In addition, the Imaikka Nodigal actress will next appear in S Sashikanth's next sports drama film Test. The film stars R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and many others in the key parts.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun strikes popular Pushpa pose alongside newly unveiled wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai; PIC