PIC: Allu Arjun's wax statue gets unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai; Pushpa actor calls it 'milestone moment'

Allu Arjun stands out as one of the most talented and celebrated actors in Indian cinema today. With notable contributions to the entertainment industry, he has graced several blockbuster films, including the highly successful Pushpa 1: The Rise, which not only garnered historical success but also earned him a national award for his charismatic and swag-filled performance.

Adding another feather to his cap, Allu Arjun has now been immortalized with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, a recognition reserved for those who have achieved something truly remarkable in their respective fields.

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude as his wax statue gets unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Allu Arjun's wax figure was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum Dubai, marking a significant moment for the actor. Accompanied by his family, he graced the grand ceremony in Dubai and engaged with various media outlets, expressing his joy and gratitude for this prestigious honor.

Sharing the momentous occasion on his Instagram, Allu posted a picture alongside his wax statue, both striking his iconic Jhukega Nahi Sala pose from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. He also took to his Instagram stories to convey his heartfelt appreciation, describing the event as a milestone moment. Take a look:

It's an incredible coincidence that the actor's wax statue was unveiled on March 28, the very day marking his 21 years in Indian cinema. What better timing could there be? It also serves as a wonderful pre-birthday gift ahead of his birthday on April 8th.

Allu Arjun's work front

On the work front, the actor will be reprising his iconic role as Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, set to release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

