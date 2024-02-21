Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Pallavi blessed with baby boy; See first Photo

Renowned Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha who is known for his popular films like Karthikeya 2 and Spy has welcomed his first child along with her wife Dr. Pallavi Varma.

On 21st February, Pallavi gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Hyderabad. As per update, both child and mother are completely fine as stated by Nikhil's team. Abhishek Agarwal who is very close to Nikhil and his family took to his X account and shared actor living the joyous moment.

Abhishek Agarwal wishes Nikhil and Pallavi

Abhishek shared a photo of Nikhil holding a baby while kissing on his forehead and wrote, “"Congratulations to @actor_Nikhil Garu and Pallavi Garu on being blessed with a baby boy (heart emoji) This bundle of joy will bring more happiness to your lives (star emoji)”. The couple got married in a quiet ceremony in May 2020. The couple's journey into parenthood adds another exciting chapter to Nikhil Siddhartha's life and his beloved family.