Nikhil Siddhartha shares update on upcoming sequel Karthikeya 3; ‘In search of a brand new adventure...'

Nikhil Siddhartha is undoubtedly one of the most talented and promising actors currently working in the industry. His charm and stellar performances have always left fans mesmerized. The portrayal of Dr Karthikeya in the mystical-adventure franchise has become a huge sensation among netizens.

The sequel to his 2014 film was released theatrically named Karthikeya 2 which not only garnered immense praise but also shook audiences and critics completely. Now, in a recent update, Nikhil has dropped a hint about his most anticipated sequel.

Is Karthikeya 3 set to commence soon?

On March 16, Nikhil took his social platform X and shared two stills from his 2022 masterpiece Karthikeya 2. Along with the photos, the actor wrote, “Dr. Karthikeya In Search of a Brand new Adventure … Soon #Karthikeya3”.

In the picture, Nikhil is seen holding a diary while looking at it, while the other picture portrays a wonderful glimpse of Lord Krishna’s art design at the back of Dr. Karthikeya.

Soon his post went viral, and fans took to Nikhil’s comments section and spread love and affection for the upcoming movie. A fan wrote, “Wow….sudden surprise. I heartfully wish n hope that this franchise should grow more n more as much as possible. Reminding ppl about their roots”. The other one wrote, “Waiting to see Brand New Adventure Soon, Karthikeya3 History of Lord Shree Krishna”. As per speculations, the upcoming sequel will focus on Dwarka which is submerged in an ocean near Dwarka, Gujarat.

More about Karthikeya 2

The story focuses on Dr. Karthikeya’s other mysterious adventure that takes place during his trip to Dwarka with his family and gets engaged in a quest for an ancient anklet filled with many dangers. The film is written and helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and it has been bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

Apart from Nikhil, the film also showcases talents like Anupama Parameswaran, Adithya Menon, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsh Chemudu, and veteran actor Anupam Kher in a special role. The mystery thriller was released theatrically on August 13, 2022, under the brutal clash with two Bollywood giants Lal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Despite this, Karthikeya 2 emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year and also received immense praiseworthy responses from everyone.

Watch Karthikeya 2 official trailer

Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming films

Nikhil was last seen in the 2023 film Spy, which garnered a mediocre reception from fans and reviewers. He will shortly appear in the period drama Swayambu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari along with Virupaksha fame star Samyuktha Menon. Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran will reunite for a movie The India House, which is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna.

