Nikhil and wife Pallavi are all set to welcome their firstborn; actor shares photo from baby shower

Popular actor Nikhil Siddhartha, known for his recent roles in Karthikeya 2 and Spy, has shared heartwarming moments with his fans – he and his wife, Pallavi Varma, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child.

Nikhil took to social media to share about this joyous development, posting pictures from Pallavi's Seemantham, a traditional Indian baby shower ceremony. Dressed in a crisp white shirt and pants, Nikhil stood proudly beside his wife, who looked radiant in an orange silk saree adorned with a 'mom-to-be' band.

He shared a photograph on Instagram, from the baby shower and wrote, "Seemantham.. Traditional Indian form of BabyShower.. Pallavi & Me r happy to announce that Our first baby is expected very soon; Please send in your blessings."

Nikhil and Pallavi's journey together

The couple's journey to parenthood began in May 2020, amid the challenges of the pandemic, as they tied the knot in a private ceremony at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Despite the restrictions on large gatherings, their intimate nuptials were attended only by close family members.

Dispelling rumors of a split in November 2022, Nikhil shared a loving picture of Pallavi, reaffirming their strong bond. Since their wedding, Pallavi has been a constant companion during Nikhil's international travels, and they have cherished quality time together.

The couple's journey into parenthood adds another exciting chapter to Nikhil Siddhartha's life, promising fans more reasons to celebrate along with the versatile actor.

More About Nikhil

Nikhil's professional life has also witnessed notable achievements. Following a hiatus after the release of Arjun Suravaram in 2019, he made a successful comeback with Karthikeya 2, a sequel to his 2014 hit film. Although subsequent films like 18 Pages and Spy did not achieve the expected acclaim, Nikhil remains undeterred, having signed diverse projects that showcase his versatility.

In August, the actor embarked on the filming of his 20th project, Swayambhhu, featuring Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. The movie Swayambhu is bankrolled by Bhuvan and Sreekar, and presented by Tagore Madhu under Pixel Studios. The film, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, is a historical drama about Sengol. Nikhil's first-look poster as a fierce warrior created a buzz. Swayambhu will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, but the official release date is still unknown.