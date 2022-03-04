EXCLUSIVE: Kartikeya shares a lesser-known fact about Ajith Kumar, Valimai success, life after marriage & more

Known for his powerful and intense roles in films like RX 100, Gang Leader among others, Telugu boy Kartikeya is all over social media after the release of his Tamil debut film Valimai. The action-packed thriller Valimai has taken the box office by storm and there is no stopping. Meanwhile, speaking to Pinkvilla, Karthikeya expressed his happiness on working for the film, his learnings and takeaways from Ajith, life after marriage and more.

Kartikeya says 'opportunities are temporary' but the experience he got working with Ajith Kumar will stay for a lifetime. He is someone who doesn't stress but enjoys the journey.

"I'm still sinking in. I was in Chennai 2 days before the release and there were very few people who recognised me. But after the release when I went to the theatre, the scenario was way different. The experience of Valimai and what I had with RX100 was great. I had a very good feeling," says Kartikeya post the success of Valimai.

For the film, the Tollywood star turned into a beast and left no stone unturned to play the villain against Ajith Kumar in Valimai. Sharing about his massive transformation, he said, "Physical transformation was very challenging because we were shooting for more than 2 years. I had to maintain the same physique for 2 years and more. Also, during the lockdown, it was difficult because we didn't have much to do and end up overeating. I had to make sure I was in the right physique. Also, getting the right command of the language. As you see in the film, there are a lot of dialogues, where he (his character Naren) really expresses today's youth feelings and take on present society. He is not a normal villain but has an idealogy behind everything. To deliver such dialogues, I had to know right Tamil. Maintaining my looks at the same time for 2 movies was a bit challenging."

Adding further on performing stunts and learning them from the stunt icon Ajith Kumar, Kartekiya says, "Performing stunts was challenging but it was exciting in the first place. As such, I never got a chance to ride such good bikes and for any young man like me, it will be exciting. The excitement of shooting bike sequences with Ajith sir was a crazy opportunity. Shooting bike scenes with the person who loves bikes and having fight masters around was a great experience".

Sharing a bit about his experience of working with Tamil star Ajith, the Valimai villain says, "Initially, when I got into the movies, it was all about opportunities. When I got Valimai, I looked at it as an opportunity of getting recognition in a new language but when I met Ajith sir, that became secondary but my relationship with him will travel all my life. After meeting and working with him, my perspective towards my career has changed. The way I approach my life has changed. The opportunity I got is temporary but what I got from him has changed my life for good."

Kartikeya Even professionally and personally, he gives importance to each and every actor, their performances and values their work.

Kartikeya went on to share learnings and a lesser-known fact about Ajith which gives a wider look at his stardom.

"Ajith sir is someone who doesn't give tips in acting because he respects all other actors but in stunts and all, he is experienced and I did ask about it. When I asked him about professionalism and the way he explains it, there were a few instances that were right in front of me. He had a very bad fall but he immediately got up and got the new bike sorted the next day. All of us thought he was not hurt but when we got into the vanity and saw him taking off his shirt, he was bleeding in the back. When I asked him to take a break, he said 'I can't stop the shoot because we have got you dates and everyone else. It is not about the money but the value of time.' The way he gives importance to others is the best part. Even professionally and personally, he gives importance to each and every actor, their performances and values their work...and this helps you to perform even better. He doesn't think about how much money the movie is making but how many people have benefited from it is the purpose of the movie".

"After Valimai, I'm getting such good recognition, so when you allow other actors to perform and wish good for them, good things automatically happen for the film," the Gang Leader actor added.

Since he is known for his versatile performance as an action hero and a villain, asked if he ever got a fear of being typecast. The Raja Vikramarka replied, "I have been doing my work as a hero but when I get a really good opportunity as a villain like in Gang Leader and Valimai why not. I think it is just insecure for someone to say if I will be not doing good as a villain. As long as you got good work, why not. In the roles of a protagonist, the audience is accepting more of an intense side of mine. I'm definitely taking efforts to try different genres snd films I do. The biggest impact that created on the audience were RX100, Gang Leader and Valimai. That is giving an outside image that it is intense but if you see my other movies, I have tried different shades and have got good responses but these movies didn't reach out like the other ones. It also depends on the box office numbers."

Having no godfather and coming from a non-filmy background, Kartikeya really has had an incredible journey. Speaking up about the same, he said, "If I go back and see my journey, I will say I'm proud of myself for what I'm today. I feel good that my friends and family to whom I spoke about being an actor are proud. I'm making them feel proud that's the happy part."

Asked about his wife's reaction to his performance in the film, the actor shares, "my wife was scared to watch me in that avatar but when we watched it in Chennai with the audience, it was a special moment for both of us. We watched it again in Hyderabad in the Telugu version".

Kartikeya and his wife Lohitha got married in November, a few months ago and the actor feels nothing much about them has changed. "We knew each other since a long time so there's not a drastic change but then, since we are living under one roof now, definitely there will be changes. But change is for goos like being more responsible, disciplined and apart from that, nothing major has changed. Let's how it changes in the future".

"I'm so proud to get so much love and fame through Valimai but immediately by the reaction was what's next. I have to think bigger and bigger," the Tollywood hunk signs off.