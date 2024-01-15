Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT details revealed; Allu Arjun-Sukumar film to release on THIS platform post theatrical release

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part 2: The Rule is undeniably one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema right now and things have just gotten more exciting. After its grand release in the theatres on August 15th, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.

This is part of the massive lineup of films, where the OTT platform has acquired the OTT rights to films like Devara, NBK109, and many more. The team announced on X(formerly Twitter), “Pushpa is coming out of hiding and he’s coming to rule!” The film will of course be released in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada as well as Malayalam languages.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule will commence from the events that unfolded in Part 1, and is expected to have terrific drama between the characters of Pushpa Raj, of course played by Allu Arjun, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The film also features a studded star cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya, Daali Dhananjaya, and many more. There are also rumors that Sukumar is trying to rope in some big stars for Part 2. Pushpa 2 is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the music for the film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The audio rights have been acquired by T-Series.

Massive lineup of films acquired by OTT platform

Let’s take a look at some of the other massive projects that Netflix has in its locker, apart from Pushpa 2, Devara, and NBK109.

They have also announced that they have acquired the streaming rights for Vijay Deverakonda’s 12th film, tentatively titled #VD12. The film is being directed by Jersey fame director Goutam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Apart from this, the OTT platform has also announced that Tillu Square will be coming to Netflix post-theatrical release. The film stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, who shot to fame with the first installment DJ Tillu, and also features the ever-so-gorgeous Anupama Parameswaran. The film is being written by Mallik Ram and Sidhhu Jonalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram. Naga Vamsi is helming the producer’s role in this project as well.

Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari, Siddu Jonnalagadda’s tentatively titled #SVCC37, UV Creations production number 12 with Kartikeya Gummakonda have also been acquired by them. The current lineup of films is already mighty impressive.

