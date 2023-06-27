Exclusive: Nikhil Siddhartha REACTS to Jr NTR's fan's mysterious death; Talks about Stardom South Stars enjoy

Jr NTR's die-hard fan Shyam's death has created an uproar on the Internet. From fans trending #WeWantJusticeForNTR to the RRR actor issuing an official statement, there is so much going on about his reportedly mysterious death. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nikhil Siddhartha, who has also tweeted regarding Shyam's death, shared his thoughts regarding it and said he was too young to die.

The actor shared about stardom culture in the South and how actors are equally part of their lives. Ever since Shyam died, he is known as Shyam NTR, because he is a big fan of the actor.

The Karthikeya 2 actor said, "Every star has fans and they love them dearly but here down in the South, fans worship their stars. That's something not seen very much. I felt emphatic and tweeted, foul play or not, we don't know but I have asked for justice and urged the police and government for an investigation." The actor tweeted, "A Movie fan is one of us... The reason why Cinema Exists. Requesting @APPOLICE100 to Plzlook into this . #WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR."

About Jr NTR's die-hard fan's death

For the unversed, a young fan named Shyam, who hails from East Godavari district, allegedly passed away by suicide, as per police. But it is said that there's foul play and he had not died by suicide. Jr NTR's fans have been demanding justice for Shyam and also urged an investigation regarding the case. In fact, Jr NTR also issued a statement demanding justice for his late fan. Several celebrities also joined and also urged the Andhra Pradesh police to conduct an investigation regarding the case.

Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy

Meanwhile, coming to Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy, the thriller is scheduled to release worldwide on June 29. The movie is also released as a pan-India venture in five languages, following the image of Nikhil Siddhartha's success and recognition with Karthikeya 2, all over the country. Directed by film editor Garry BH, who is making his debut, Rana Daggubati appears in a cameo and also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, and Sanya Thakur.

